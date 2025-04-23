JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Price

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

