JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $68.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.38 on Monday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,101.52. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,890,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,519,000 after purchasing an additional 801,090 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 861.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Incyte by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,201,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after buying an additional 595,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Incyte by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,313,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 556,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

