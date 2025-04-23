JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $16.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of TAL opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,065,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

