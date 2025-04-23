JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 65,076 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 240,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,730,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 296,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.76. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

OraSure Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

In related news, Director John P. Kenny acquired 47,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,800.55. This trade represents a 204.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton bought 78,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $247,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,941.60. The trade was a 6.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

