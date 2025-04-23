JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

