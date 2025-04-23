Katrina Hart Buys 900 Shares of JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI) Stock

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) insider Katrina Hart purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £2,538 ($3,362.93).

Shares of LON:JUGI opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.64. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 242.54 ($3.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 380 ($5.04). The company has a market capitalization of £378.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.36.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 3.68 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income had a net margin of 95.39% and a return on equity of 25.82%.

About JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income

It’s the small things that strengthen our economy

Company overview

This trust aims to give investors access to the fast growing, innovative smaller companies that help drive the UK domestic economy. The trust is managed by a team dedicated to finding the most attractive high quality UK-listed smaller companies.

Key attributes:

Distinctive investment process that focuses on stock characteristics.

Can include fledgeling and AIM stocks to boost returns.

Managed by dedicated smaller company experts in JPMorgan’s highly-respected European Equity Group.

Tight controls to manage the risks of smaller company investing.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc gives investors access to the fast growing, innovative smaller companies that help drive the UK domestic economy.

