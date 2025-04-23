Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $86.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $65.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,305,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after acquiring an additional 70,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.