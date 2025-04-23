Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.95% from the company’s current price.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE STT opened at $83.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. State Street has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in State Street by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in State Street by 13.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.