Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Price

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4,946.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 107,144 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

