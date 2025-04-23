Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Price

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $55.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840.28. This trade represents a 99.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.