KeyCorp Decreases Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,559,000 after acquiring an additional 667,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 636,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $13,634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 910.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.