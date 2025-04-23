KeyCorp Forecasts Matador Resources’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

