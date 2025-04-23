KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KRP Earnings

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,785.18. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.