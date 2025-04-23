KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

