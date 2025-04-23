La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
