La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

