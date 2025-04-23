Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 79,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 148,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.38 and a 200-day moving average of $411.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

