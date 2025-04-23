Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,410 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
LE stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $266.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
