Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.63.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$26.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.69. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.37 and a twelve month high of C$31.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

