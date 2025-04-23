Legacy Solutions LLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,883 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 79,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

