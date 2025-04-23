Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after buying an additional 722,024 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 554,814 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 240,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,751,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 160,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LEG opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Further Reading

