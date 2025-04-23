Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gentherm by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $754.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.