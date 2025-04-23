Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in TriNet Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. TD Cowen lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $130.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

