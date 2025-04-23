Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Universal were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Universal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Price Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $937.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

