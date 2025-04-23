Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,188 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,895 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 33,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,899,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,123,391.75. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $921,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,040.75. The trade was a 22.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.