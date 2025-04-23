Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,838 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Veritex were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

