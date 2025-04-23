Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,363 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Shares of MYGN opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

