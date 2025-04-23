LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 106,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,689 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

