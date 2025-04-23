Leslie Michael Platts Sells 9,494 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 9,494 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.55), for a total value of £39,779.86 ($52,709.50).

LON:AJB opened at GBX 413.80 ($5.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 303 ($4.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 529 ($7.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 411.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 439.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a GBX 11.40 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.96) to GBX 390 ($5.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

