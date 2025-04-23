Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.