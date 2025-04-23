Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Light & Wonder Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
