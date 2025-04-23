Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$192.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$206.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$207.38.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

Shares of L stock opened at C$216.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$194.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$186.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$146.49 and a 12 month high of C$217.76.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 104,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.50, for a total value of C$19,046,690.91. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 11,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total transaction of C$2,109,706.39. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,456 shares of company stock worth $25,966,244. Company insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

