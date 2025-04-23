LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBMS. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

