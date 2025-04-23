M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 20.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,698,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

MHO stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

