Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,052,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $6,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

