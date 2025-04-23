Makita (MKTAY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $186.50 billion for the quarter.
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, analysts expect Makita to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Makita Price Performance
Makita stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Makita has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTAY
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Makita
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.