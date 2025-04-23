Makita (MKTAY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $186.50 billion for the quarter.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, analysts expect Makita to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Makita stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Makita has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.65.

MKTAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

