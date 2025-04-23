Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Q1 EPS Reduced by KeyCorp

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note issued on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INR opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

