Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,855 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 16,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 152.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,936.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $152.07 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

