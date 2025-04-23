Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 943,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Mativ by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Mativ by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Trading Up 7.3 %

MATV opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $267.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.70 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

