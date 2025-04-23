McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

