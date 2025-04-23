Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Mercer International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MERC

Mercer International Stock Performance

Mercer International stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -23.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.