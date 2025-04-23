Meridian (MRBK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Meridian to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Meridian had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts expect Meridian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRBK opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Meridian has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $154.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

