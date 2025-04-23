Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEOH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Methanex by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

