Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $430.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as low as $359.56 and last traded at $360.61. 3,981,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,100,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.78.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,982 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

