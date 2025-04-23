Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Millstone Evans Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,463,000 after buying an additional 5,081,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.96.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

