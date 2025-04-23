Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

