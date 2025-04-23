Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,808.07. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,000,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,958.80. This trade represents a 29.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,333 shares of company stock worth $1,072,432. Insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

