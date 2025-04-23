National Bank Financial Cuts Earnings Estimates for Parkland

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Sunday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2027 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Parkland from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.62.

PKI opened at C$33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$30.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total transaction of C$183,800.00. Also, Director Nora Duke bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.50 per share, with a total value of C$99,388.24. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

