Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,070.65.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,040.34 on Monday. Netflix has a one year low of $544.25 and a one year high of $1,064.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $954.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $897.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,472 shares of company stock worth $268,079,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

