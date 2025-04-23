Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $1,019.00 and last traded at $1,001.79. 3,998,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,675,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $973.03.

Get Netflix alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,070.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,079,297. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $445.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $954.01 and its 200 day moving average is $897.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.