Newell Brands (NWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.090–0.060 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

